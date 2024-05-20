A circuit judge ruled Paul Florsheim could not be ticketed for walking the Lake Michigan shoreline beyond Shorewood’s public beach. But Wisconsin still lacks a clear policy on the public’s right to enjoy the Great Lake shores.
Here is a guide to help Wisconsinites vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Here's what to know about what's at stake for the Dairy State during the 2026 midterm election.
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Photo by Ryan Hagerty/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Invasive Carp Regional Coordinating Committee/Wikimedia CommonsTwenty-four years ago, Asian carp were found in the upper Illinois River. Ever since, scientists and environmental groups have been pushing for a way to stop the voracious invasive fish from penetrating Lake Michigan.
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Cocktail writer Robert Simonson shares some recommendations for the best Milwaukee-area martinis he’s tried recently.
This WUWM series focuses on the challenges of food accessibility in Milwaukee and examines solutions.
Join us October 12 and take a trip through the 12 astrological houses
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Meet Nearby Nature Milwaukee’s new director and learn about his vision for the environmental nonprofit.
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As of Sept. 2, there were 110 confirmed cases in Wisconsin. All but one of those sickened are unvaccinated.
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A regional flood mitigation task force is working on long-term solutions to better protect the Milwaukee area from the next major storm.
Nobody owns us but you … our listeners, our supporters, and the community we serve.
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Lake Effect's Sam Woods sits down with Addison Lathers, real estate reporter for the Milwaukee Business Journal, for a monthly roundup of local commercial real estate news. This month covers top stories from August 2026.
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Milwaukee residents are urging the Public Service Commission to deny We Energies' proposed residential rate hike. The utility says the increase is necessary to improve reliability and infrastructure.
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MPS cancelled school on Wednesday, Sept. 2 — the second day of the school year. Most buildings do not have central air conditioning.
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Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski goes to the projectionist’s booth at Milwaukee's Oriental Theater to find out what it takes to show movies on film.
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A program in Milwaukee gathers excess produce from local farmers' markets, enlists volunteers to chop it up, cooks it into vegetarian meals and delivers them to places like homeless shelters.