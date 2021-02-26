Gift boxes sales are up because of the pandemic, and that includes a booming market for gift boxes featuring Black-made products — partly due to recent pushes for racial justice.
Stimulus Relief, Incarceration, Legalizing Marijuana: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Answers Your QuestionsThere's a lot going on in Wisconsin politics — from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to funding for the businesses and workers who have been hurt by the pandemic. To unpack some of these issues, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes answers your questions.
In a 4-3 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has eliminated the state's mask mandate. The court decided Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by unilaterally extending the mandate for months through multiple emergency orders.
Despite previous plans to open eligibility on May 1, Governor Tony Evers has announced any Wisconsinite 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting on Monday, April 5.
On the latest installment of our series on entrepreneurship, How Did You Do That?, host Kathleen Gallagher speaks with Chris Salm about how he went from working at several large food companies to commercializing research out of UW-Madison.
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he’s confident that the state will reach its goal of everyone 16 and older being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May.
Historical Fiction Novel 'Send For Me' Brings To Life The Letters Of Jewish Woman Trapped In Nazi GermanySend for Me: A Novel uses the real letters of Wisconsin-based author Lauren Fox's great-grandmother to show the life of a Jewish woman trapped in Nazi Germany after her daughter was able to escape.
Earlier this month, Anissa Weier, 19, asked Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. Bohren sentenced her in December 2017 to 25 years in the institution after a jury found her not criminally responsible for her role in the stabbing.
Milwaukee Public Schools families have until Thursday to decide whether their children return to classrooms four days per week, for the rest of the school year. MPS is surveying families following a school board decision to phase in face-to-face learning starting April 14. Families also have a virtual option.