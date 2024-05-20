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The southern edge of Atwater Beach in the Village of Shorewood.
Susan Bence
/
WUWM
Environment
Lake Michigan shoreline advocate Paul Florsheim wins in appeals court. What does it mean?
Susan Bence
A circuit judge ruled Paul Florsheim could not be ticketed for walking the Lake Michigan shoreline beyond Shorewood’s public beach. But Wisconsin still lacks a clear policy on the public’s right to enjoy the Great Lake shores.
WUWM's Voter Guide
Here is a guide to help Wisconsinites vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
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The Wisconsin State Capitol will see a lot of changes in 2026.
A cheat sheet for the 2026 Wisconsin midterms
Here's what to know about what's at stake for the Dairy State during the 2026 midterm election.
What you need to know
Seeking Solutions: Food Access in Milwaukee
This WUWM series focuses on the challenges of food accessibility in Milwaukee and examines solutions.
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Bob Reitman
This is your sign
Join us October 12 and take a trip through the 12 astrological houses
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WUWM 2026 Election Survey
Help inform WUWM's election coverage by filling out the survey below. Thank you!
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A screenshot of WUWM stories on NPR.org.
Make WUWM your preferred station on NPR platforms
Here's how to find WUWM stories and podcasts on NPR.org and the NPR app.
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