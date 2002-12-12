© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Boston Archdiocese's Financial Problems

Published December 12, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR Religion Correspondent Duncan Moon reports on the dilemma the Roman Catholic Church faces over whether to give the Boston Archdiocese the go ahead to declare bankruptcy. Cardinal Bernard Law, archbishop of Boston, resigned this week after meeting with Vatican officials in Rome. Moon reports that bankruptcy may not remove the tremendous financial problems the Boston Archdiocese faces because of lawsuits, filed by victims of alleged sexual abuse by Catholic priests.

