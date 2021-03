Mystery writer Alexander McCall Smith is most widely known for his popular The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency series. NPR's Sheilah Kast speaks to Smith about his newest novel, The Sunday Philosophy Club: An Isabel Dalhousie Mystery. In the book, Smith introduces readers to a new sleuth who has an uncommon method for fighting crime.

