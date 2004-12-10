© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richard Marinick and the 'Boyos' of South Boston

By Scott Simon
Published December 10, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

In South Boston, a "boyo" is a foot soldier for organized crime.

Richard Marinick knows something about the life.

"I worked in the Combat Zone [Boston's once-thriving adult entertainment district] and I rubbed shoulders with a lot of wise guys," he tells NPR's Scott Simon. "These were organized crime figures and I was 19 looking at them... with beautiful girls and lots of cash."

He went on to work as a state trooper, but moved into the debt-collection business and eventually did 10 years in prison for bank robbery.

But he used that time to develop his writing skills. And his novel Boyos takes him full circle, in a sense -- it's a penetrating look at the lives of young thugs and old goons settling scores in Southie.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon