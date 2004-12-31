© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Magnum Stories': A Photographic Master Class

Published December 31, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Since the end of World War II, many of the world's preeminent photojournalists have become members of Magnum, an international photographer's cooperative based in New York. Founded in 1947 by Robert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson and David Seymour, this exclusive club has helped develop the modern art of photographic storytelling.

In a new book called Magnum Stories, more than 60 acclaimed photographers share their portfolios and personal essays. NPR's Jennifer Ludden speaks with Bruce Gilden, a featured photographer best known for his images of New Yorkers.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.