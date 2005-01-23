A Fake Newsman's Fake Newsman: Stephen Colbert

Comic and journalist Stephen Colbert is the fake senior correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. We talk with Colbert about his reports, from "Rathergate" to "This Week in God."

Colbert started his comic career with Second City in Chicago. He helped create the HBO sketch comedy series Exit 57 which won five Cable ACE awards in 1995. He also wrote and performed sketches on The Dana Carvey Show. On Comedy Central, Colbert was also a main part of the three-season series Strangers with Candy, featuring Amy Sedaris. A film version of that show is now at the Sundance Film Festival.

In addition, Colbert is the voice of Ace for Saturday Night Live's animated short features, "Ace and Gary: The Ambiguously Gay Duo".

