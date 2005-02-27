Baseball's Spaceman Lee on Drugs and the Game

The new memoir Have Glove, Will Travel: The Adventures of a Baseball Vagabond tells the story of Bill "Spaceman" Lee. In the 1970s, Lee played for the Montreal Expos and the Boston Red Sox before getting kicked off the team for his unorthodox views, such as encouraging pot smoking as a way for pitchers to concentrate.

Lee then went on to play for whatever team would have him, and he traveled all over the world. He became the 1988 presidential candidate for the Rhinoceros Party. This book picks up where Lee's previous memoir, The Wrong Stuff, left off in 1984.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.