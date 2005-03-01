Food: Levine on Pizza in America

New York City's Lombardi's Pizza opened its doors in 1905, marking a special centennial for a food that has become an American staple.

Food writer Ed Levine is a regular contributor to the Dining pages of The New York Times and is the author of New York Eats and New York Eats More. His new book is Pizza, a Slice of Heaven: The Ultimate Guide and Companion.

Levine and a host of other writers weigh in on questions that liven up tables of pizza eaters daily. From style distinctions -- New York vs. Chicago vs. gourmet -- to comparing the U.S. version to pizza's Italian roots, Pizza dishes facts and opinions of a cultural force.

