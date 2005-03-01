© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Food: Levine on Pizza in America

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 1, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Levine's book includes contributors ranging from Calvin Trillin and Ruth Reichl to Roy Blount, Jr., and Nora Ephron.
New York City's Lombardi's Pizza opened its doors in 1905, marking a special centennial for a food that has become an American staple.

Food writer Ed Levine is a regular contributor to the Dining pages of The New York Times and is the author of New York Eats and New York Eats More. His new book is Pizza, a Slice of Heaven: The Ultimate Guide and Companion.

Levine and a host of other writers weigh in on questions that liven up tables of pizza eaters daily. From style distinctions -- New York vs. Chicago vs. gourmet -- to comparing the U.S. version to pizza's Italian roots, Pizza dishes facts and opinions of a cultural force.

