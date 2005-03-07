© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Ari Fleischer on 'Taking Heat'

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Ari Fleischer in the White House press room.
Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer gave daily briefings to the press from 2001 to 2003. He acted as the Bush administration's primary spokesperson during both 9/11 and the beginning of the Iraq War.

Fleischer had previously served as senior communications advisor and spokesman for the Bush-Cheney presidential campaign. He also worked for Elizabeth Dole's presidential campaign and the House Committee on Ways and Means. His new memoir is called Taking Heat: The President, the Press, and My Years in the White House.

