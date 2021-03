We often chat with the driver when riding in the back seat of a taxi cab, but the conversation usually ends when we get out of the cab.

When Scott Simon got in the back of Will Grozier's London taxi, the conversation was so lively that Simon still turns to Grozier for reading suggestions.

Grozier talks about the books he has just finished and what's next on the agenda.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.