Inside Al-Jazeera, as It Plans an English Version

Journalist Hugh Miles is the author of the new book Al-Jazeera: The Inside Story of the Arab News Channel That is Challenging the West. Al-Jazeera is the premier news channel in the Arabic-speaking world. It plans to launch an English version of its news channel sometime in the next few months.

Hugh Miles, who speaks Arabic, is the son of a diplomat; he was born in Saudi Arabia and studied Arabic in Oxford and Yemen.

