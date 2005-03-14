© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
President Johnson, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Civil Rights

By Michele Norris
Published March 14, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

During the upheaval of the civil rights era, the U.S. president and the nation's leading agitator had a little-known, behind-the-scenes relationship. Lyndon Baines Johnson and the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. worked together through telephone calls and emissaries on a shared goal: Equal rights for black Americans. Michele Norris talks to Nick Kotz, author of Judgment Days: Lyndon Baines Johnson, Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Laws that Changed America.

