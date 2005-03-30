© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Inheriting Syria' in the Modern Age

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 30, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Flynt Leverett's <i>Inheriting Syria: Bashar’s Trial By Fire</i>, describes how Bashar al-Assad has moved into his father's role of leading Syria.
Flynt Leverett is a senior fellow at the Saban Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution. As Syria is prodded to withdraw its troops -- and influence -- from neighboring Lebanon, the region faces potentially drastic changes.

A veteran expert on Middle East policy -- from the National Security Council and the State Department to the CIA -- Leverett has also written a new book, Inheriting Syria: Bashar’s Trial By Fire, about Bashar al-Assad's rule of Syria after following his father as the country's leader.

