Ian McEwan is the author of the best-selling novel Atonement. His other novels include The Comfort of Strangers, Enduring Love, and Amsterdam, which received the Booker Award.

McEwan's newest novel, Saturday, takes place during one single day of a neurosurgeon's life. It is set in a post-9/11 world.

