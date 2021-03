Mirta Ojito is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for The New York Times. When Ojito was a teenager, 25 years ago, she and her family were part of the Mariel boatlift out of Cuba.

Her new memoir is Finding Mañana: A Memoir of a Cuban Exodus. As part of her research, Ojito interviewed members of the Carter administration -- and leader Fidel Castro himself -- to understand what led to the boatlift.

