'Against Depression' Urges Ending a Disease

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 16, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Peter D. Kramer's new book is Against Depression. In it, the author of the bestseller Listening to Prozac puts forth an understanding of depression as a modern scourge.

Kramer argues that we should think of depression as a disease -- and it should be uncompromisingly treated as such. Peter D. Kramer is a clinical professor of psychiatry at Brown University. He also hosts the public radio program The Infinite Mind.

