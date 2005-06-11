Rex Grignon, Reading Between the 'Toons

Rex Grignon is head of character animation at PDI/DreamWorks in Redwood City, Calif. He worked on the first Shrek movie, DreamWorks' first film Antz, and on a new animated work, Madagascar.

He tends to read non-fiction, and says he loves to read about something that's different from the type of work he does. But he also plays bass guitar as a hobby, so he also likes to read about music and music theory.

"I don't differentiate between my spare time and being on vacation," he says. "Reading is a luxury and pleasure."

Rex Grignon's List:

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, by Mark Haddon

Broken Music: A Memoir, by Sting

Beyond the Bass Clef, by Tony Levin

The Complete Idiot's Guide to Music Theory, by Michael Miller. "It's always embarrassing to buy these... Much as I had to swallow my pride, I'm better because of it."

Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies, by Jared Diamond

A Short History of Nearly Everything, by Bill Bryson. "It's just amazing hearing these stories of pioneers... I just couldn't put it down."

How to Train Your Dragon, by Cressida Cowell (He read the children's book with his 8-year-old daughter, Grace.)

Three Investigators series (when he was a kid)

The Cyberiad, by Stanislaw Lem

Testaments of Honour, by Blake Heathcote

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.