Journalist Bob Woodward on Deep Throat

/ / Cover detail from <i>The Secret Man: The Story of Watergate's Deep Throat</i>.

For 34 years, Bob Woodward has been a reporter and editor at The Washington Post. His new book, The Secret Man: The Story of Watergate's Deep Throat, is about Mark Felt, the confidential source he and reporting partner Carl Bernstein relied on in the Watergate story.

Woodward's other books include Plan of Attack, about how and why the Bush administration decided to wage war in Iraq. He is also the author of a number of other best-selling books, including Bush at War and his first, All the President's Men, written in 1974 with Bernstein about Watergate.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.