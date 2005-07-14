© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Jellybeans': A Deceptively Simple Kids' Tale

By Daniel Pinkwater,
Scott Simon
Published July 14, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT
Cover of <i>Jellybeans</i>
Scott Simon and children's author Daniel Pinkwater talk about a new book for young readers called Jellybeans, by Sylvia van Ommen.

Van Ommen, an author/illustrator based in the Netherlands, offers a tale about two pals, a rabbit and a cat who discuss questions about heaven while they eat jellybeans together in the park. Pinkwater and Simon note that the line drawings and premise for the book offer a likable and "deceptively simple" tale that turns into something more.

