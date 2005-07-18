© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Civil Rights Reporter Karl Fleming: 'Son of the Rough South'

Published July 18, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT
Cover of <i>Son of the Rough South: An Uncivil Memoir</i> by Karl Fleming.
Cover of <i>Son of the Rough South: An Uncivil Memoir</i> by Karl Fleming.

Journalist Karl Fleming's new book is Son of the Rough South: An Uncivil Memoir. Born in the South and raised in an orphanage during the Depression, Fleming became Newsweek's lead civil rights reporter at the height of the movement in the mid-1960s.

His stories reflected the turbulence of the era. He wrote about major events such as the Birmingham church bombing, the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., and the murders of three civil rights workers in Philadelphia, Miss. While at the 1966 riots in the Watts section of Los Angeles, Fleming was severely beaten.

