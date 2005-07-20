Howard Bryant and 'Juicing the Game' -- Boston Herald sports columnist Howard Bryant is author of the new book Juicing the Game: Drugs, Power and the Fight for the Soul.

In 1994, a 232-day player's strike threatened the institution of baseball in the United States, and many thought the game would never return to its former glory.

But it's back and more popular than ever. The decade since the strike has come to be known as "The Juiced Era," with greater profit and more record breakers than ever before. But the dark side to the success has been the use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs.

Bryant is also the author of Shut Out: A Story of Race and Baseball in Boston.

