Richard McCann's Elegy to a 'Mother of Sorrows'

By Jacki Lyden
Published July 23, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

It's a novel hovering on the edge of autobiography, yet the main character has no name. It's an elegy to a mother in white gloves and a time when innocence was still possible.

The book is Mother of Sorrows, by Richard McCann. Completed after 20 years, it was greeted this spring with critical acclaim. McCann, co-director of the Creative Writing Program at American University in Washington, D.C., tells Jacki Lyden the story, and reads selected passages.

Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
