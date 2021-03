Author and actor Martin Moran's new memoir is The Tricky Part: One Boy's Fall from Trespass into Grace. As a boy, he was sexually abused by a male counselor at a Catholic boys' camp. Nearly 30 years later, Moran went to see the man again at a convalescent home.

Moran also wrote a one-man play based on his experiences, which won an Obie in 2004.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.