'Once Upon A Time in Italy': The Films of Sergio Leone

Cultural historian Christopher Frayling's new book Once Upon A Time in Italy: The Westerns of Sergio Leone is a large-format, beautifully illustrated book that chronicles the history of the spaghetti western.

Frayling tells the story of the movie genre and the iconic director through researched text and interviews with Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese and Eli Wallach.

Frayling is rector at London's Royal College of Art and a professor of cultural history. He is also chair of the Arts Council of England. He's known for his broadcast work on the BBC and has written more than a dozen books on arts and culture.

