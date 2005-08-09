© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Harvard's Indispensable Specimens

By Harriet Baskas
Published August 9, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

With collections dating to the late 1700s, Harvard University's Museum of Comparative Zoology is one of the country's oldest museums. Displays drawn from the collection range from the skeleton of an extinct dodo bird to more than 300 different hummingbirds.

But the back rooms are filled with millions of items that will never be displayed. In this installment of the Hidden Treasures Radio Project, Harriet Baskas explains why curators at Harvard just can't throw anything away.

Harriet Baskas