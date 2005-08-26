'My Bodyworks': A Musical Anatomy for Kids

The human body can often seem like a mystery, so much so that parents may have a difficult time answering their kids' queries about how it works.

To offer help, teacher and educator Jane Schoenberg teamed with her musician husband, Steven, to create a set of songs designed to explain bodily happenings including breathing, passing gas and circulation.

The book My Bodyworks comes with a 12-song CD and brief anatomical overview designed to teach young kids about their bodies, and perhaps entertain parents along the way. "We're giving them information that is anatomically correct and is engaging, but we're also packaging it in music... that's not kids' music per se," Jane tells Scott Simon. The couple also performs songs from the CD.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.