Chris Mooney on 'The Republican War on Science'

Published September 14, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

In his new book The Republican War on Science, journalist Chris Mooney contends that the Bush administration has distorted research and misinformed the public on issues ranging from stem-cell research to global warming.

The motivation, Mooney argues, is political power. He says more and more federal science agencies are being run by political appointees and fringe theorists.

Mooney, who specializes in the relation between science and politics, is a former editor with The American Prospect. He has also written for Mother Jones, Wired, The Boston Globe and Slate.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.