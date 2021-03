The aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks revitalized New York City's mafia organizations.

That's one of the revelations of former New York Times crime reporter Selwyn Raab's new book, Five Families: The Rise, Decline, and Resurgence of America's Most Powerful Mafia Empires.

In it, Raab provides a history of the city's organized crime, from its beginnings to its present.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.