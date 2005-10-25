Thomas P.M. Barnett's 'Blueprint for Action'

Thomas P.M. Barnett has a new book out. Blueprint for Action follows Barnett's best-selling book The Pentagon's New Map. Both books offer Barnett's views on global security issues and strategies.

Barnett advocates using the U.S. military to intervene in other countries. But he wants to improve upon American efforts in Iraq.

He tells Steve Inskeep that to do that we have to first change how the U.S. military operates.

