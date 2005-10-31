© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

James Geary Captures 'The World in a Phrase'

Published October 31, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Mark Twain once said, "I never let school interfere with my education." That's just one example of an aphorism from a new collection of the handy sayings gathered and annotated by author James Geary. Renee Montagne talks to Geary about his book, The World in a Phrase: A Brief History of the Aphorism. The book chronicles many of the form's sharpest and most famous practitioners.

Selected aphorisms featured in The World in a Phrase:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.