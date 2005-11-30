© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lott's 'Life in Politics'

Published November 30, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
After being elected to Congress in 1972, Trent Lott won a Senate seat in 1988.
Trent Lott, the Republican senator from the state of Mississippi, was the Senate majority leader from June 1996 to January 2001. He is the author of the memoir Herding Cats: A Life in Politics.

After being forced out of his seat as majority leader, Lott has watched from the sideline as the GOP agenda has run into recent troubles -- among them, the failed Harriet Miers Supreme Court nomination and turmoil over the Iraq war.

