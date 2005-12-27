Memoir Recalls 'My Fundamentalist Education'

Christine Rosen's memoir of her elementary education is a clear-eyed, happy reminiscence of a world we're more accustomed to hearing about in polemics, pro and con. It's called My Fundamentalist Education.

Rosen spent the early 1980s in a Christian elementary school, reading the Bible, trying to convert the neighborhood kids, and observing mainstream American culture from behind an elaborate, protective curtain of religion.

Rosen is a historian who has written in the past about eugenics. In her memoir, she writes without anger or apology about ideas she has left behind -- the ideas behind Keswick, her old school in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rosen discusses her fundamentalist education with All Things Considered host Robert Siegel.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.