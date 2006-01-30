© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'How to Read the Bible' Through History

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published January 30, 2006 at 8:51 PM CST
Author and scholar Marc Zvi Brettler.
Author and scholar Marc Zvi Brettler.

The modern Bible is the product of translations and interpretations that span centuries. But a true understanding of its meaning should take into account its origins in Jewish culture, according to biblical scholar Marc Zvi Brettler, author of How to Read the Bible.

In his 400-page volume, Brettler examines the historical context -- the conventions and ideology -- that prevailed at the time the biblical scriptures were written. His approach underscores the literary workings of the text, and ties biblical stories to specific events.

With its emphasis on the historical-critical method, How to Read the Bible provides insight into the history of the Jewish Bible as well as that of Israel itself. The book has been hailed for its relevance to scholars and casual students alike.

Brettler, a professor of biblical literature, is the chair of the Department of Near Eastern and Judaic Studies at Brandeis University.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
See stories by Terry Gross