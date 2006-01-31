Ideas to Reform the Medicare Drug Plan

Geriatrician Dr. Christine Cassel says physicians and their patients are still adapting to the federal plan to use Medicare to pay for prescription drugs.

In Medicare Matters: What Geriatric Medicine Can Teach American Health Care, Dr. Cassel analyzes today's Medicare system -- and makes an argument for reforming it.

Dr. Cassel is the president of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the former dean of the school of medicine at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore. In addition, she is the editor of the textbook Geriatric Medicine.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.