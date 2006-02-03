The Super Bowl and the Rise of 'Oddvertising'

Some 130 million people are expected to watch Super Bowl XL on Sunday. As always, advertisers are paying big bucks to grab viewers' attention -- and some have resorted to making their spots as strange or unpredictable as possible, says author Warren Berger in his book, Advertising Today. Berger talks to Melissa Block about the phenomenon of "oddvertising" and about advertising as entertainment.

