Esera Tuaolo toiled for many years as a 300-pound defensive lineman in the ultra-macho National Football League. He played in the Super Bowl. Sometimes he sang the national anthem before the game.

All the while he was hiding a secret from teammates: his sexual orientation. He tells Liane Hansen about his memoir of the experience: Alone in the Trenches: My Life as a Gay Man in the NFL.

