Baker Returns to Old New York in 'Strivers Row'

Novelist Kevin Baker has just published the third volume of his City on Fire trilogy. Strivers Row is set amid the rising racial tensions of Harlem in 1943.

As in the previous books -- Dreamland and Paradise Alley -- Baker allows his fictional creations to mix and mingle with historical characters.

The story focuses on the fictional Jonah Dove, a minister at one of the city's greatest churches, and the very real Malcolm Little, later to become Malcolm X.

Baker tells Liane Hansen about the book.

