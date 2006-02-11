© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Colorful Lessons in 'How to Be a Good Dog'

By Scott Simon,
Daniel Pinkwater
Published February 11, 2006 at 10:50 AM CST
Page illustrates the challenges of self-restraint for BoBo.
Sometimes it can be difficult to know how to behave, especially if you're a dog. How to Be a Good Dog, written and illustrated by Gail Page, offers some ideas -- from a cat, no less.

Page's picture book, written by and for a dog lover, follows a sometimes troublesome but lovable canine named BoBo who learns how to be... himself, only better. "The pictures [in this book] are pleasing and, to my eye, beautiful," says children's literature author and expert Daniel Pinkwater. "At the same time, they're genuinely funny. This, to me, is the best thing possible. And it's hard to do."

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Daniel Pinkwater