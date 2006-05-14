Daniel Clowes Goes Back to 'Art School'

Jerome Platz wants merely to be the greatest artist of the 21st century. But the film Art School Confidential paints quite a different picture for those who, like Platz and his fictitious fellow freshmen at Strathmore Art Academy, remain full of hope.

"Only one student out of a hundred will find work in his chosen field," intones a teacher played by John Malkovich. "The rest of you are essentially wasting your time learning a useless 'hobby.'"

The man behind that deflating -- if accurate -- sentiment is Daniel Clowes, the comic artist and screenwriter. He tells Liane Hansen how he came to lampoon the art-school scene.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.