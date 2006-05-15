© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Two Biblical Kings: 'David and Solomon'

Published May 15, 2006 at 12:42 PM CDT
David and Solomon cover

Neil Asher Silberman tests the historical accuracy of some of the Bible's oldest stories in a book he co-authored with Israel Finkelstein, David and Solomon.

The book focuses on the first two great kings of the Bible as a means of exploring the wider question of how the stories of the Bible evolved. Finkelstein and Silberman are archaeologists who also co-authored 2000's The Bible Unearthed: Archaeology's New Vision of Ancient Israel and the Origin of Its Sacred Texts.

