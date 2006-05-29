© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tending 'Defiant Gardens' During Wartime

By Ketzel Levine
Published May 29, 2006 at 3:01 PM CDT

From the Western Front trenches of World War I to the deserts of Iraq, soldiers have found comfort in the simple act of gardening.

Kenneth Helphand, writes about war gardens — not just victory gardens, grown in time of scarcity, but those planted on hostile fronts, including Eastern Europe's ghettos and the Japanese-American internment camps of World War II. Helphand calls the gardens an act of defiance.

