© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Wired World, Handwritten 'Thank You' Still Tops

Published June 22, 2006 at 10:16 AM CDT
Even if you say "thank you" by e-mail, it's best to follow up with a handwritten note, says etiquette expert Peggy Post.
Even if you say "thank you" by e-mail, it's best to follow up with a handwritten note, says etiquette expert Peggy Post.

For many, summer is a time of transition: weddings, graduations, job interviews. And that means it's also a season for thank-you notes.

In today's world, e-mail has replaced snail mail as the preferred mode for much communication. But etiquette expert Peggy Post and Judy Gilbert, Google's director of staffing programs, both agree that a handwritten note is still the best way to say "thank you." They talk to Michele Norris about what's proper and what's not -- and offer advice on pitfalls to avoid.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.