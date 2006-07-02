© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Collection of Books for After the Boom

Published July 2, 2006 at 9:00 PM CDT
Donna Grucci-Butler, matriarch of a famed fireworks family.
What do a quiet afternoon with a book and fireworks after dark on the Fourth of July have in common? Donna Grucci-Butler.

Grucci-Butler is president of the famed Grucci Fireworks company of Long Island. And while she's not preparing for Commerce Bank Celebrates America -- her company's big Independence Day show -- she's trying to sneak in some reading.

She tells Liane Hansen what she's been reading lately... and what she might get to when things quiet down a bit.

