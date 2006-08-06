Chef Sang Yoon, Cookin' and Bookin'

Sang Yoon describes himself as a chef and a beer sommelier. But before he bought his own place (a bar and restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., called Father's Office) he served up gourmet cuisine at swanky Michael's.

Father's Office features at least 35 beers on tap and what LA.com describes as "bliss-inducing burgers." As our series of summer reading chats continues, Sang Yoon reveals a taste for books about eats.

