© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Haddon Returns with 'Spot of Bother'

By Martha Woodroof
Published September 9, 2006 at 10:46 AM CDT
Mark Haddon on talking about his book: "It's rather like doing a painting... and someone saying 'can you do a quick pencil sketch of that painting for me?'''
Mark Haddon on talking about his book: "It's rather like doing a painting... and someone saying 'can you do a quick pencil sketch of that painting for me?'''

British writer Mark Haddon's first novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, brought him critical and popular acclaim.

He follows this with A Spot of Bother to be released in September. The novel is a darkly comic look at a character whose life changes with the prospect of serious illness.

As Martha Woodroof of member station WMRA reports, Haddon has also written TV screenplays and a collection of poetry, and has written and illustrated many books for children.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Martha Woodroof
See stories by Martha Woodroof