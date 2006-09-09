Haddon Returns with 'Spot of Bother'

British writer Mark Haddon's first novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, brought him critical and popular acclaim.

He follows this with A Spot of Bother to be released in September. The novel is a darkly comic look at a character whose life changes with the prospect of serious illness.

As Martha Woodroof of member station WMRA reports, Haddon has also written TV screenplays and a collection of poetry, and has written and illustrated many books for children.

