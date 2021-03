Jesse Kornbluth has fashioned a role as cultural concierge, offering visitors to the Web site HeadButler.com advice on books, films and music. Kornbluth gives Debbie Elliott a sampling of cultural picks: watch the 1936 William Wyler film Dodsworth, read the intelligent thriller Identity Theory, by Peter Temple, and listen to the music of Lafayette, La.'s C.C. Adcock (Lafayette Marquis).

