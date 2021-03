Novelist Tom Perrotta. His book Little Children a satirical take on parenthood and suburbia has been adapted into a new film starring Kate Winslet. One reviewer wrote of the book "it represents a sterling comic contribution to the growing literature of the Bad Mommy and Bad Daddy." Perrotta is also the author of the novels Joe College and Election which was made into the 1999 movie of the same name.

