David Kuo is the author of Tempting Faith, a book about why he left his job as a special assistant to President Bush in the Office of Faith Based Initiatives. Kuo criticizes the administration for taking unfair advantage of conservative Christian voters.

Linda Wertheimer talks to Kuo about why he concluded that President Bush and the Republican Party have deceived conservative Christians.

