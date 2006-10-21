A Culinary Duet: 'The Opera Lover's Cookbook'

For centuries, an evening of dinner and the opera formed a winning combo. Food historian Francine Segan celebrates the dynamic duo with a new book of musical meals: The Opera Lover's Cookbook. She pairs recipes and menus with beloved arias and overtures and pays tribute to some of the great composers through dinners and desserts.

The treats sold by the street vendors of Puccini's La Boheme inspire a fruit and nut medley, while Bizet's Carmen conjures up tapas of manchego cheese spiked with sherry. Segan even updates a culinary classic from Mozart's birthplace: the Austrian Linzertorte.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.