Jimmy Carter on Conflict in the Middle East

Former President Jimmy Carter addresses the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in his new book, Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid. Carter has founded a conflict resolution organization and won a Nobel Peace Prize for his mediation work.

Last year, Carter published Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis. He has written on a variety of topics, with other tomes to his credit including An Hour Before Daylight, Christmas in Plains and Talking Peace: A Vision for the Next Generation.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.